4.7 Power Steering Hose Change Well, I thought this would be an easy, under an hour job, haha.

I have been meaning to change the pressure hose for a while, mine is leaking at the flexible rubber bit on top, just seeping through.

I finally got the new one on after fighting with the top fitting for about half an hour, started it up, fluid pissing out of bottom fitting, it sprayed into the fan and went absolutely everywhere, including sideways out from the freaking car, I tightened it up even more, still bloody leaks.

Anyway, I put the old one back on and that is now bloody leaking, only a slight drip, drip, drip and I have tightened it up bloody tight.

The new hose has a slightly different looking bottom fitting without an O-ring, I am assuming this is why the bastard leaks,

