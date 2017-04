Battery light 2004 WG. crd



Battery light comes on 20 secs after starting. Cranking speed is fine and volts when engine is running, is measuring 14.1 at the battery posts.



What are the likely causes ? 2004 WG. crdBattery light comes on 20 secs after starting. Cranking speed is fine and volts when engine is running, is measuring 14.1 at the battery posts.What are the likely causes ?