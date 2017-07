WH front king springs - too soft? My set up is standard lift kings front and rear, and Bilstein B8's all round.



I'm finding the rebound on the front after a big dip is excessive, say, 3 bounces to 1. 5 or 2 for the rear. It's unsettling to say the least, and I'm wondering if it's springs or shocks I need to address?



I can easily upgrade to H/D front springs, but replacement of shocks isn't on my list.



Any opinions?



Cheers,



Robert



