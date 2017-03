Battery for JK Currently using a optima yellow top d34 for my JKU petrol

The low batt light has just popped up, its had a good run.

Is the optima still the go-to battery?

Or is there something better or better in value?

Who selling d34 for a good price these days? Currently using a optima yellow top d34 for my JKU petrolThe low batt light has just popped up, its had a good run.Is the optima still the go-to battery?Or is there something better or better in value?Who selling d34 for a good price these days?