1 Hour Ago
Rach_87's Avatar
Rach_87
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Brisbane
Default Grand Cherokee Laredo - Indicator issue
Hi everyone,

I have a 2008 Grand Cherokee Laredo 3.0L Diesel that's having an issue with the left front indicators. The main indicator and the side panel one are stuck ON. They aren't blinking, just solid. Even when I take the keys out of the ignition, they stay on. Turning on the hazard lights also has no effect on them. The indicator on the bullbar is also staying on yet moving some wires behind the light assembly under the hood can get this one to turn off. Doing this does nothing to the other 2, the only way to get them to turn out is to remove the bulbs or disconnect the battery.

We have:
*replaced the bulbs
*checked the earths we can find
*tested all the fuses in the entire car
*removed all the relays we can find
***fuses & relays we've located - (2 boxes under the hood and 1 under the steering column).

and the lights still stay on.

Does anyone have any ideas what we could try next? Or is a trip to a Jeep mechanic my only option now?


Edited to add - the rear left blinks faster than normal and the right hand side is all working as normal. The indicator light on the dash also blinks faster when only the left side is selected, under hazards the dash light blinks like normal but the front left stay solid and the rear left blinks faster than the right side.
Last edited by Rach_87; 1 Hour Ago at 12:22 PM.

