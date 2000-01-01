 wj 4.7 whine noise - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


erall0
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Default wj 4.7 whine noise
hey guys I got a 2002 wj 4.7 I have got a whine noise similar to a power steering but constant throughout the revs and at idle without any accessories connected.

2 months after I purchased the jeep it developed a very faint knocking noise in the motor so I went through the motor and found number 8 rod bearing was worn more then the rest so I replaced all the bearings properly plastigauge ect

put it back together and upon first start everything was good ran it for about a hour no worries left it for about 3 days. Then i went to move it suddenly got this whine seems to be coming from inside the motor somewhere as u can hear it most when the oil cap is off I have no accessories connected and its very loud louder then exhaust or normal motor noise ive attached a video of a car with the same issue thanks guys

