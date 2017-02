Opinions on Wrangler covers I hate putting the soft top on and off in the summer when I want to tow the jeep to go wheeling (in case I hit a storm). Does anyone have a good recommendation for a cover that wold stand up to the wind as the jeep is being towed? I hate putting the soft top on and off in the summer when I want to tow the jeep to go wheeling (in case I hit a storm). Does anyone have a good recommendation for a cover that wold stand up to the wind as the jeep is being towed?