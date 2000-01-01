Jeep KK handbrake help issue Hi Guys



got a problem with my Jeep Cherokee KK MY2010 Automatic Transmission - where the car will go backwards on a hill slope.



After much research, it seems my parking brake needs a little bit adjustment to star wheels for the rear wheels. This is according to DIY guide submitted on jk-forum (Link:



instructions given:

Quote: Step 3 – Adjust the star wheel



Use a flashlight to locate the star wheel (Figure 2) through the backing plate. You'll need to turn the star wheel with a flat head screwdriver or brake spoon.



These directions are provided assuming your facing towards the front of your Jeep. Adjust the passenger side by turning the star wheel counterclockwise. While turning, rotate your tire feeling for increased resistance. This is the brake shoes contacting the rotor. You'll want to get your brake shoes as close to the rotor as possible without rubbing. Continue adjusting the star wheel (counterclockwise to close the gap, clockwise to open) until the ideal point is reached. Repeat the process for the driver's side, but note that the you'll need to move the star wheel in the clockwise direction to open the gap and the counterclockwise direction to close the gap.

i.e. Driver side - counterclockwise adjust starwheel

Passenger side - clockwise adjust



