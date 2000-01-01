Quote:
Hey guys. I have an issue. It's always been there but it's gotten really bad lately. It only does it when I'm sitting on 1 speed. If I'm accelerating or decelerating it won't do it. It lurches forward and back really badly. Like it's instantly losing power then gaining it back. I was thinking maybe clutch? It's extremely difficult to get into gear sometimes unless I double clutch (mostly second and third). But I also have an issue with it running extremely rich. When I first start it, it sounds like it has a lumpy cam or running on a couple cylinders then I drive for about 30 seconds and it's fine. Its idle Changes constantly though between 700-1400rpm and I can literally smell the fuel when it's running. I'm not really sure where to start with that issue. So they're my two guesses I was wondering if anyone could point me in the right direction if they know what it could be. So many issues at the moment lol
You most likely have one of 3 issues (or possibly all three).
Exhaust leak somewhere is the most likely mate, either the exhaust manifold has a crack or the gasket has failed on the block and it is venturing air into the exhaust and giving a false oxygen sensor reading. This has the symptoms you are talking about (rich fuel smell, idle issues at cold, power shuddering when getting on the power etc). Find the oxygen sensor and pull the plug, if this resolves most of the problem then you will know it is either the issue above or bad oxygen sensor. Pulling the oxygen sensor will cause the ECU to fall back to the WOT mapping, it may still smell a little rich but nothing like before and you should solve the lurching.
Bad Oxygen sensor can also cause this, do the same as above but is much less likely as it should not cause issues on a cold start.
Bad TPS can also cause the lurching but would not be causing the rich mixture.
