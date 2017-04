Trouble Shooting Help Needed The TJ has been out of order for a couple of months now. I ordered a new PCM and installed it yesterday. The first 5 or 6 starts went fine and it ran with no issues.



Now though, it is doing the same thing it did before the new PCM. It seems that the fuel pump relay is not getting powered.



I've checked the fuel pump, replaced the relays, swapped out the ignition coil, etc. etc.



