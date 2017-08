how much is a 2012 Grand Cherokee Ltd worth at wreckers HI I have a jeep grand cherokee where the diesel fuel system is gone - motor ok and rest of car in great cond 110,000ks. what could i expect from wreckers - tyres new and has a redarc tow pack and jeep tow bar TIA HI I have a jeep grand cherokee where the diesel fuel system is gone - motor ok and rest of car in great cond 110,000ks. what could i expect from wreckers - tyres new and has a redarc tow pack and jeep tow bar TIA