Dodgy spark plug. On my last break I noticed an occasional "pop" noise from the exhaust at idle. Probably an occasional misfire.

Anyhow, which away, my wife phones and says the "submarine" warning light had come on?



Yes, that's right. To some the MIL display probably does look like that.

When I got home I pulled a P0302 code.

Turned out to be a faulty spark plug.

I fitted one of the old plugs for now, which are the same as the RE14PLP5s I replaced them with.

The original Champions lasted past the recommended service period but this one has failed 10K short.

Anyone else had this problem with champions, before I fork out for another set.

Driving Miss Monogamous