E10 petrol My local servo has E10 unleaded 94 octane for 104.9, that is 4 cents below 91 unleaded, plus 4 cents off if you buy more than 40 litres. With the man on tv telling me 'E10 has evolved' and being a little short on cash I thought I would try a tank to see for myself. Quite frankly I couldn't tell any difference. I reset the trip counter and got just as many km. I don't have a trip computer and I sail through a tank in about 4 days doing over 100km / day with my cleaning business. I'm on my second tank now to confirm my findings. __________________

'98 XJ (Deceased)

'04 KJ 2.4 L petrol