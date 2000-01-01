 Oil leak - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


44 Minutes Ago
Chris86
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Central Coast NSW
Posts: 29
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Default Oil leak
Hey guys, trying to diagnose a leak and would love some help. It is coming from between the charged air pipe and the resonator (at least I think thats what they're called). Its leaking oil onto the serpentine belt which then sprays it everywhere. Degreased and pressure cleaned the engine bay out a few weeks ago to see how much was leaking out and a fair bit has since seeped out.

Any additional info inc how to fix would be awesome. Thanks guys.

Did a little searching and found this info:

"When searching google for oil leaks at the turbo; most info returned is regarding the elephant hose, which I know a number of people have now changed to the Black gasket one, and some (including myself) have rigged a catcher can between there and the crank case vent. However, the green gasket on the charged air pipe is often overlooked and can blow just as much oil.

Also, leaking at the black o-rings either side of the Resonator between the CA pipe and Intercooler can wreak havoc with the drive belts. The resonator is also, often full of spent oil and crud and requires a good clean out once in a while. People should instruct mechanics to check and change these o rings if any work is done at the front end, such as belt changes, as disturbing the seal will likely result in a leak which could write off your new belt in a very short time."

43 Minutes Ago
Chris86
Sorry the image is rotated
