D30 Rebuild Well I got away from work pretty early today, was home and jacking up the Grand by 3pm. All went fairly smoothly, about 20 mins to have the axles out, then a little longer to drain the sucker, unbolt the carrier and persuade it to come out. Everything labelled and laid out as it came out as it came out, only 1 shim each side.

Pinion nut was a tight sucker, I couldn't get enough leverage or room to use a breaker bar so just had to undo it with my leg, fark she was on tight.

Once she was all out I had a good look at the bearings, they are all toast, look worn and one carrier and one of the pinion bearings have a few mm of play in them. That's it for today, gotta watch the footy, will cut the suckers off tomorrow, drive the races out and new ones in, heat the new bearings up while carrier and pinion are in the freezer and hope it all goes back together as easy as it came out.

Only took about 2 hours, and that was chatting to a neighbour and borrowing his crow bar for that god damn oil seal, and sinking a few brews.

https://flic.kr/p/Wis5cc

https://flic.kr/p/VUPHUm

https://flic.kr/p/VdPR1E

https://flic.kr/p/VgxE16 Well I got away from work pretty early today, was home and jacking up the Grand by 3pm. All went fairly smoothly, about 20 mins to have the axles out, then a little longer to drain the sucker, unbolt the carrier and persuade it to come out. Everything labelled and laid out as it came out as it came out, only 1 shim each side.Pinion nut was a tight sucker, I couldn't get enough leverage or room to use a breaker bar so just had to undo it with my leg, fark she was on tight.Once she was all out I had a good look at the bearings, they are all toast, look worn and one carrier and one of the pinion bearings have a few mm of play in them. That's it for today, gotta watch the footy, will cut the suckers off tomorrow, drive the races out and new ones in, heat the new bearings up while carrier and pinion are in the freezer and hope it all goes back together as easy as it came out.Only took about 2 hours, and that was chatting to a neighbour and borrowing his crow bar for that god damn oil seal, and sinking a few brews. __________________

I drive over stuff!!!!