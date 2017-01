2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 2.7 CRD Asking Price: $4000 obo Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Overland Year: 2003 Condition: vgc Odometer KM: 243000 Rego State: vic







clean original overland.

drives great, everything works as it should.



only it has a starting issue.

cool mornings it will start but once warm it wont.

i believe is an injector issue.

have replaced fuel pressure sensor and pressure regulator.

oct 17 reg. wont need much if anything for rwc.

PM for more info. or ph. 0438723301

$4000 obo



only selling as its the wifes car and although its probably

an easy fix she bought another car.

location lilydale vic.

Likes: (1)

joisbenswife

