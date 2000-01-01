So I have a 97 TJ that I have been slowly replacing all the "Jeep" parts to make it more reliable and "better". Done most of the usual things (lift, fox shocks, long arm kit, diffs, lockers, axles, alum radiator & electric fan, water pump, waterless coolant, steering box, etc), and I have also done a few extras like new ceramic coated headers and late model intake manifold ported & flow matched (also ceramic coated), upgraded 4 port holden injectors, coil/cap/leads, full exhaust system and 62mm throttle body.
With all the updates to the engine side, I was getting over-fueling due to the large injectors and the inability to program the ECU to correct the issue. With the oxygen sensor connected and the ECU reset it would start off not too bad but slowly get worse over time due to the ECU being unable to deal with the extra fuel, the Injectors were giving. Running without the O2 sensor allowed me to run around without black smoke but you could clearly feel and smell the over-fueling. This meant around 20ltr/100km on fuel economy which stinks, sure the TJ is never going to be fuel efficient but 20ltr/100km is ridiculous. So I decided to build a controller to allow me to reduce the fuel mixture, looking at some of the information around I found it was easier to control the MAP output to the ECU than it was to play with the signal from the O2 sensor. This is because the O2 sensor was only in play part of the time and would have no effect at WOT, the MAP sensor, on the other hand, could be used all the time with O2 sensor removed. I still want to control the O2 sensor but I will cover that off a little later.
So the plan is to reduce the signal output from the MAP sensor to basically say there is less air getting into the engine so the ECU will reduce the number of injections per cycle reducing the fuel it adds leaning out the mixture. There are 2 ways of going about this, the simplest is to put an adjustable resistor into the signal line allowing you to reduce the output voltage from the sensor. This is the easiest setup and is fine if you only want to reduce the MAP sensors output readings to the ECU, but this is not always the case. If I decide to add some forced induction or stroke the motor then this setup would not work.
The second way of doing this modification is to setup a variable voltage regulator and change the voltage going into the MAP sensor. As the output from this sensor is linear to voltage input this is a great way of adding more or less fuel by simply changing the 5v input you give the MAP sensor. This is the way I went about it and setup 2 separate voltage outputs so I can have one set for economy and one for power. Parts are easily obtainable from jaycar and consist of a voltage regulator and heatsink, a couple of variable resistors, a couple of LED's, a couple of double pole double throw switches, a case and some cable. Hooked it all up and dropped the voltage by about 0.4v's to start off with and it has made a massive difference. I will tune it once the PLX O2 module shows up.
So the second part of this thread is around the PLX SM-AFR Wideband + MultiGauge Link Combo. I am also going to need to control the O2 sensor for general driving so I looked around at wideband O2 meters to display a reliable O2 reading to tune the MAP. Seems most reliable ones are around $150 so I decide to spend the extra money and get one to control the output to the ECU. The SM-ARF does this and therefore replaces the O2 existing sensor as well as being wireless which is what I was looking for, I may even replace the DIY MAP sensor controller at a later date with the PLX version but it is good for now.
Has anyone used one of these PLX units, everything I read says good things about them but I would be interested in anyone's first-hand experiance?