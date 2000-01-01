engineer certification nationally recognised ? anyone know about this, I spoke to a mechanic about getting a blue slip after I get re-engineered for nsw ( has wa ) & he said the authorities were now setting up to recognise the certificates australia wide not just by state. He said to contact the rms technical department, dealt with them in the past without much joy, wondering if someone knows more about this & explain in simple terms before I talk to them. Would be sensible to have one certificate across the board & make buying / selling modified vehicles more attractive to interstate clientelle. anyone know about this, I spoke to a mechanic about getting a blue slip after I get re-engineered for nsw ( has wa ) & he said the authorities were now setting up to recognise the certificates australia wide not just by state. He said to contact the rms technical department, dealt with them in the past without much joy, wondering if someone knows more about this & explain in simple terms before I talk to them. Would be sensible to have one certificate across the board & make buying / selling modified vehicles more attractive to interstate clientelle.