AX15 Gear Issues Hey Guys,



I hope you are all well in this Saturday evening.





So, driving to my mother in laws birthday and I can't get the car into gear!

I pull over, manage to get first and keep moving. Then it happens again and was having none of it.



When the engines off, I can put it in gear and start it and it's hops forward even if the clutch is all the way down. Still can't change fear whilst the engine is on.



Any advice on this? Is my clutch knackersd? Do we think it's a master/slave cylinder.



As always, I appreciate any help. Sorry I seem to be asking a lot lately!



1996 XJ Cherokee Red Sport 2.5TD

150,000+ Miles