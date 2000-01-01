OEM radio/cd + Uconnect module Asking Price: 200 Condition: as new Location: ACT 2015 Jeep Wrangler 6-stacker CD/Radio/MP3 headunit & Uconnect phone Bluetooth wireless hands free module.



model: 235 6CD/DVD/MP3 AM/FM Radio

Jeep Part no. 68252826AB



Telematics U-Connect Hands Free Module (HFM) module. P/N: 05091962AB



I understand this Uconnect module is what you need for hands-free wireless phone operation to upgrade a Wrangler from 2007-2016 if it did not come equipped from factory. No microphone, cabling nor aerial is included, I will supply the anti-theft code with radio.



Perfect working and cosmetic condition, replaced due to upgrading to in-dash Navigation system.



Featuring Uconnect Voice command, voice text reply, MP3/WMA media player, supports remote USB port, front AUX audio input, supports steering wheel controls.



