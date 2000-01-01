Kinda Struck Gold today Got myself a KK Liberty with 18"s and was debating on should I buy new steelies with new A/T tyres or preowned KK sport 16"s rims[which poly 4x4 was selling to me at $200 a wheel] and buy new Tyres.



I was at wrecked today for to pick some stuff for my mates car and there they were stacked in the corner, 4 wheels with tyres on them.



On enquiring i was told they were off a KK sport 16"s and i can have them for $450 the lot.It got even more better when I asked if he had a spare.....? and he replied yes and i can also have that along with the 4 for same price.



So for $450 I got

5 Jeep genuine Alloy's with Bridgestone dueler A/T697 tyres. Got myself a KK Liberty with 18"s and was debating on should I buy new steelies with new A/T tyres or preowned KK sport 16"s rims[which poly 4x4 was selling to me at $200 a wheel] and buy new Tyres.I was at wrecked today for to pick some stuff for my mates car and there they were stacked in the corner, 4 wheels with tyres on them.On enquiring i was told they were off a KK sport 16"s and i can have them for $450 the lot.It got even more better when I asked if he had a spare.....? and he replied yes and i can also have that along with the 4 for same price.So for $450 I got5 Jeep genuine Alloy's with Bridgestone dueler A/T697 tyres. Attached Thumbnails Last edited by J.mohi; 46 Minutes Ago at 10:26 PM .