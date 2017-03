There has been a lot of debate on here over the years about cheap snorkels. I think it all depends on what kind of driving you do. If you are constantly crossing water then spend the money on a good name unit.



If it's just the occasional water crossing once or twice a year the cheapy will do the job.



I paid $120 for mine off ebay and it's been a good investment as more often than not I need to cross a lagoon at my local beach. I've had water over the bonnet without an issue. Not that I want to do that too often.



As much as I would have liked a genuine AEV snorkel I couldn't justify paying $600.



The fit and finish isn't as good as an AEV unit but it does the job.



The 3.8 motor can tend to ping on lower RON fuel when hot and working hard and a snorkel will help with this as well.

