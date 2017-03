Small cracks on headlight I was washing the car when I noticed small cracks in the headlight front part of my Jeep Cherokee, there is no yellowness or oxidation happening just small cracks in the center or it. I assume this is because the head of the light bulbs? Does anyone know if those headlight restoration kits will fix this issue with some sanding and buffing? I was washing the car when I noticed small cracks in the headlight front part of my Jeep Cherokee, there is no yellowness or oxidation happening just small cracks in the center or it. I assume this is because the head of the light bulbs? Does anyone know if those headlight restoration kits will fix this issue with some sanding and buffing?