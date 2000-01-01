Part time or full time 4x4? Hello,



This 4x4 question has popped up in my mind prior to purchasing a wrangler JK. Was nkt sure where else to post except here since I plan on getting the JK.



PreviousIy I was looking at getting an 80 series landcruiser... they come with full time 4x4 and a low gear which automatically locks the center differential (or something like that anyway)...



Part time 4x4 (I aasume the JK 4 doors are part time) are real wheel drive vehicles without a center differential.



I was just wondering what is the actual benefit/disadvantage of one over the other and how it works...



Eg: On the roads/highways the full time will be like an awd vehicle. The part time will be like a rear wheel drive vehicle. Since 4x4s are not race cars, the extra handling is kind of irrelevant as it isnt designed to go hard into corners like that anyway.



Now you go off the solid road onto hard dirt road... corrigated/sandy... what changes now?



Does rear wheel get put into 4x4 while the full time doesnt need to, do they both need to anyway and ao the difference is only on the street, once off the street they are identical.... rock crawling?



