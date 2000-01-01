 Part time or full time 4x4? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default Part time or full time 4x4?
Hello,

This 4x4 question has popped up in my mind prior to purchasing a wrangler JK. Was nkt sure where else to post except here since I plan on getting the JK.

PreviousIy I was looking at getting an 80 series landcruiser... they come with full time 4x4 and a low gear which automatically locks the center differential (or something like that anyway)...

Part time 4x4 (I aasume the JK 4 doors are part time) are real wheel drive vehicles without a center differential.

I was just wondering what is the actual benefit/disadvantage of one over the other and how it works...

Eg: On the roads/highways the full time will be like an awd vehicle. The part time will be like a rear wheel drive vehicle. Since 4x4s are not race cars, the extra handling is kind of irrelevant as it isnt designed to go hard into corners like that anyway.

Now you go off the solid road onto hard dirt road... corrigated/sandy... what changes now?

Does rear wheel get put into 4x4 while the full time doesnt need to, do they both need to anyway and ao the difference is only on the street, once off the street they are identical.... rock crawling?

Just some easy to understand scenario would be appreciated.

On the JK you are correct it is a part time 4x4. When you change from 2 to 4 it locks the front and rear diffs together in the transfer case. A part time 4x4 has a method to slip in the transfer case that may be clutches or a fluid drive (like a torque converter on am automatic gearbox).

Because there is no slip in the part time 4x4 mode it needs the wheels to be able to slip, especially when cornering and the wheels try to spin at different speeds. So on sand or dirt part time 4x4 is fine.

A part time 4x4 in 4wd on a hard road surface will either try to slip the tyres on the road tearing off tread rapidly, or worse will load up the drive train damaging parts like universal joints, transfer case or drive shafts.

I've personally found no real need for the complication of full time 4x4 systems. One of the things I wanted when I bought a 4WD again was a simple conventional lever selected (not electronics and solenoids) part time 4x4 system.

Ask around about the long term reliability of 80 series front differentials...there are lots of stories of them failing.....and there is a kit available to convert the 80 Series full time system to part time.
I seem to recall the base model 80 series is part time from the factory.
