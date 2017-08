Rx Bridgestone Dueller 840H/T 255/70R18 Asking Price: $100 To Suit: JK Overland Rims Size: 255/70R18 Condition: Dusty, but otherwise unused Location: Hawkesbury, NSW Selling the OEM tyre that was fitted to the spare on my JK Overland. Looks like it hasn't been used other than as a tailgate ornament for the last few years, and now its just sitting around taking up space.



I'm about 15 minutes from Richmond, NSW and I'd be happy to come to Richmond to deliver it.



Asking $100.



