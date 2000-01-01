New 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Spotted on Rubicon Trail The 2018 Wrangler JL models have been spotted test-running the Rubicon Trail!



A video posted to JL Wrangler Forums shows the two- and four-door JL Jeeps crawling down the Rubicon, a trail well-known to Jeep enthusiasts. Though the Wranglers are still heavily camouflaged, we can see how they look with some dust and dirt on the tires.



Until now the majority of spy photographs have caught the JL on pavement. This is a rare opportunity to see testing taking place in an environment where Jeep owners are likely to play with their machines: rocky trails.



Earlier this week, we got the first unwrapped peek at the JL in its birthplace in Toledo, Ohio, where we got confirmation of the enhanced windshield aerodynamics, fender flare styling, and vented hood. Other recent leaks include a dealer order form, and various views of the JL from the interior to the undercarriage.



Jeep plans on officially unveiling the new 2018 Wrangler JL in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Until then, we are on the lookout for more proof of the new Wrangler out in public, as well as updates on the Wrangler JT, Jeeps long-awaited pickup. Will we see the JT out on the trails next?







