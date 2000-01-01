Hydraulic Radiator Fan Yesterday I noticed my Hydraulic radiator fan not spinning. normally it spins about 100rpm to 500rpm as the same that I have read on the net. I did notice the oil level was a bit low, so after reading on here about getting the right oil I just went to jeep to get the correct hydraulic oil.( I couldn't be bothered going to auto shops) I toped it up, I realized I overfilled it so I sucked some of the oil out with a 50mm syringe and the oil was dark brown nearly black.

The new hydraulic oil I put in was clear like water.

So it was never change before, looked in the manual it doesn't state when to change it!

Does anyone know when its ment to be changed?

The fan does work when I do Clarkys mod, earthing it out and then it will run at 100%

Does that mean the fan is ok still or is there still a problem? Yesterday I noticed my Hydraulic radiator fan not spinning. normally it spins about 100rpm to 500rpm as the same that I have read on the net. I did notice the oil level was a bit low, so after reading on here about getting the right oil I just went to jeep to get the correct hydraulic oil.( I couldn't be bothered going to auto shops) I toped it up, I realized I overfilled it so I sucked some of the oil out with a 50mm syringe and the oil was dark brown nearly black.The new hydraulic oil I put in was clear like water.So it was never change before, looked in the manual it doesn't state when to change it!Does anyone know when its ment to be changed?The fan does work when I do Clarkys mod, earthing it out and then it will run at 100%Does that mean the fan is ok still or is there still a problem?