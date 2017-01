What to Do ? Got 60,000 + miles (97,000 km) on both my stock U Joints

Rubber seals are broken up on the near side

Off side OK

Also Ball joints have done similar mileage



Been quoted 2 hours each side for labour and 1 hour extra each side if I want the Ball Joints done at the same time

Dont have any issues so far with the ball joints

