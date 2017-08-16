 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee limited - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Vehicles Jeep and other
Reload this Page 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee limited


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Truebrew  Truebrew is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: Hornsby nsw
Posts: 10
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 1
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee limited
Asking Price: Make a reasonable offer
Make: Jeep
Model: Grand Cherokee limited
Year: 1996
Condition: Used
Odometer KM: 240000
Rego State: Nsw
Hi 1996 Jeep limited grand Cherokee

5 months rego still left on her till 16-8-17

4 new tyres on it , under 20 kms on them
Clean gold rims
New starter motor-2wks
New crank angle sensor-2wks
New oil filter
New leads an spark plugs
New Distributor Rotor
I done all of these new parts put on Jeep----
then 2 weeks later I think my head gasket has blown , (I think)
I have no time or money to fix it up (guttured about it) other wise ild fix it up myself,
Still runs / starts / drives bit rough though ,
oil I think is leaking from the head an temperature goes up after 10 mins of running so I'm sure it's the gasket,

Body clean an strong - hardly a mark on it- no rust
Inside in good condition but not 100% clean- saggy roof thou
All electronic windows- doors -seats work
Motor problem Could be easy fixed I'm sure for the right person in the field
Feel free to come an look or ask me any questions
Darryl 0421886745 hornsby nsw
Send me a offer an it could be yours
Great to fix up or if you need parts for your 4x4

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 10:11 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=