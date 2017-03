Commander alternator (3ltr) Hi guys

just replacing my alternator ( bugger of a job ) just noticed that on the new one it has two pins where the plastic clip fits in the back, where as i have only one wire to plug in,( or should say mine is a single wire) just wondering is this of concern or perhaps the alternator is designed for a range of motors, and in this case the second wire is redundant.

