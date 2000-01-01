What Do You Want To Know About The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk? Im headed to Portland, Maine, today to drive a Jeep with 647 more horsepower and an infinitely faster 0-60 time than my 1948 Willys CJ-2A. Jeeps have come a long way.



The promising thing about the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is that it finally takes all that power from the hallowed 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8, and sends it to four wheels (via a Quadra-Trac single-speed four-wheel drive system and a limited slip rear diff). This means that maybe, MAYBE those 295-section tires wont light up with a slight touch of the gas pedal. We shall see.







