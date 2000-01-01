<a href="//ax-d.pixfuture.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=ff1b98ddce&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//ax-d.pixfuture.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538641208&cs=ff1b98ddce&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> Totally agree!



When I was in the military, the longest time I spent in one house was 5 years. I moved on average every 3 years in a career that lasted 26 years.



It got to the stage where my wife and I would dedicate a spare bedroom to boxes that we didn't even bother to unpack. In the end we didn't even know what was in them any more.



I'm out now and finally bought a place. I can't believe how good it is knowing that I don't have to move or that if I want to put a picture on the wall, I don't have to ask permission to put up a hook. __________________

