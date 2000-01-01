Caravan brake magnets. Guys,



I know it's not Jeep specific (but it's towed by a Jeep!).



My caravan electric brakes aren't working to my satisfaction. I've checked wiring and can get 10 volts at the magnets (11.5 displayed on P3 Tekonsha controller) and I think that's reasonable given wiring resistance.



I've checked over the bakes and they seem to be operating correctly, plenty of free movement on the magnet's arm and shoe adjustment is fine.



My thoughts are the magnets are weak. How much magnetism should they provide? At 10 volts the magnet won't hold a 15" shifter or a decent hammer under its own weight. This seems a bit weak to me.



With a similar sized van and same controller, my in law's van locks up the brakes under more than 6 volts. Mine won't lock up at full tilt.



I'm new to this, and not registered with any caravan forums, hence my reaching out here.



Che,



Robert



