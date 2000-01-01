 Caravan brake magnets. - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Old 1 Hour Ago
robertodonnell
robertodonnell  robertodonnell is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 278
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 1
Liked 20 Times in 17 Posts
Caravan brake magnets.
Guys,

I know it's not Jeep specific (but it's towed by a Jeep!).

My caravan electric brakes aren't working to my satisfaction. I've checked wiring and can get 10 volts at the magnets (11.5 displayed on P3 Tekonsha controller) and I think that's reasonable given wiring resistance.

I've checked over the bakes and they seem to be operating correctly, plenty of free movement on the magnet's arm and shoe adjustment is fine.

My thoughts are the magnets are weak. How much magnetism should they provide? At 10 volts the magnet won't hold a 15" shifter or a decent hammer under its own weight. This seems a bit weak to me.

With a similar sized van and same controller, my in law's van locks up the brakes under more than 6 volts. Mine won't lock up at full tilt.

I'm new to this, and not registered with any caravan forums, hence my reaching out here.

Che,

Robert

Sent from my D6653 using Aussie Jeep Offroad mobile app

Old 20 Minutes Ago
dukeh1962
dukeh1962  dukeh1962 is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: May 2016
Location: Latrobe Valley
Age: 54
Posts: 28
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 3
Liked 10 Times in 9 Posts
Make sure the power wire from plug at back of Jeep is at least 4MM and both sides are equal in length, they are temperamental with needing equal voltage. I ran two wires from trailer plug with mine, one to each brake. Maybe ring a trailer supply place like Melbourne trailers and ask the boys there 03 8773 8773.
