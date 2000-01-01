My Jeep On Friday morning my wife and me drove down to Bendigo to swap my 2008 VE Ute for my now 2007 Jeep.

It made for a long day of travels but in the overall summing up they got the better deal in the monetary sense, but I got the better deal as now I can go a little more out bush to take my photos. To me this is a little more important than the extra kilometers on the dial and the year older.

As soon as I seen it come around the corner I knew it was for me. They paid for lunch at the Bendigo RSL and then we went our separate ways. Them back to Melbourne and us back to Sunraysia.

The 1st thing I or we found was the narrowness of the Jeep and the indicator arm. But as we drive it more it will become second nature to do it with your other hand.

On our efforts to get out of Bendigo we got lost even with the GPS, but as we say its not a trip if you don't get lost once or twice.

The drive home we got use to the new tyre and road noise and in the end it was nothing. And today we took her for a small drive along a dirt track along the Murray and I loved it.

