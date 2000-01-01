 My Jeep - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Advertisement

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > KJ Cherokee
Reload this Page My Jeep


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 10 Minutes Ago
Riddick's Avatar
Riddick  Riddick is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Sunraysia
Posts: 3
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 2 Times in 2 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default My Jeep
On Friday morning my wife and me drove down to Bendigo to swap my 2008 VE Ute for my now 2007 Jeep.
It made for a long day of travels but in the overall summing up they got the better deal in the monetary sense, but I got the better deal as now I can go a little more out bush to take my photos. To me this is a little more important than the extra kilometers on the dial and the year older.
As soon as I seen it come around the corner I knew it was for me. They paid for lunch at the Bendigo RSL and then we went our separate ways. Them back to Melbourne and us back to Sunraysia.
The 1st thing I or we found was the narrowness of the Jeep and the indicator arm. But as we drive it more it will become second nature to do it with your other hand.
On our efforts to get out of Bendigo we got lost even with the GPS, but as we say its not a trip if you don't get lost once or twice.
The drive home we got use to the new tyre and road noise and in the end it was nothing. And today we took her for a small drive along a dirt track along the Murray and I loved it.
More than happy with her.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: DSC02293.jpg Views: 0 Size: 66.7 KB ID: 75466   Click image for larger version Name: DSC02315.jpg Views: 0 Size: 81.2 KB ID: 75467  

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 03:21 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=