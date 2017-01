Advice on shocks for the WH Gents, been a while...



A while ago I did the King Springs upgrade on the WH, and now I think it's time to replace the shocks. This week I took it up the highway from Newcastle to Taree and back for the first time (without a van), and it was terrible. So time for shocks.



I'm thinking Bilstein B6, but are there other options I should consider?



And where should I buy from? I can buy a set of B6's from USA landed here for about $25 less than of Aus eBay. That can't be right?



Cheers,



