Heavy-duty rear diff cover? Hi guys,

Does anyone know of a heavy-duty rear diff cover for the WH with QDII?

Iíve been doing trips in state forests around Melbourne and the ruts keep bending the lip of the rear cover back causing slow diff oil leaks. This is the second time so Iím looking to replace with a HD cover or add HD brace.



I think the standard part number is: 52114002AA



