Dana 30 arb locker banging Hi everyone,



I have a 08 jku crd manual



My front diff is a dana 30 with an arb air locker. When in 4wd it's making a loud click/banging coming from the front end especially when turning. I've checked front uni joints and steering components and there all fine. I noticed that when parked up I can turn the front tailshaft shaft by hand about a quater of a turn before it locks, which I've simulated in the video. The ring and pinion backlash seem fine but the spider or side gears turn a bit before they lock up.



Is there meant to be that much free play in the tail shaft? I can hardly move my buddy's jeeps front shaft. And is the banging most likely from the diff?



https://youtu.be/6ZYl9gAIo5g







