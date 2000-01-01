4.0L Jeep XJ, TJ Jeep engine Asking Price: $550 Condition: Good used condition Location: Central Vic (local pickup) Near Kilmore I purchased this as a cutout engine from a wrecked XJ, the vehicle wasn't running post accident but the seller advised me it was around 170K kms and the engine was a good running unit. It has good compression when turned by hand, the spark plugs look nice and clean and the oil is clean, the engine is overall clean and it has been stored for a few years in a shed.

I purchased it as a precautionary spare for the WG Laredo 6 cylinder grandie in our family but we never needed it. Also I later realised it is a distributer ignition motor with a non-coil over plug cylinder head so it would not be a simple swap in to the WG which uses the coil over plug design. It is a long motor without accessories.

