CRD fuel smell. Help I'm chasing a raw fuel smell, and it's got me buggered.



I have checked out the filter, and have replaced it and new seals. New hoses to and from filter too. All dry under the hood.



I get the smell only when I pull up at a stop, and not when travelling. It causes me to need the recirc on in suburbia. Very annoying.



Today I was under the Jeep and checked out the lines to and from the tank, as well as the filler and breather. There was no obvious seepage anywhere I could see.



It's got me baffled. Any ideas? I'm getting this thing ready for a FNQ trip in winter and I want it right.



Cheers,



Robert I'm chasing a raw fuel smell, and it's got me buggered.I have checked out the filter, and have replaced it and new seals. New hoses to and from filter too. All dry under the hood.I get the smell only when I pull up at a stop, and not when travelling. It causes me to need the recirc on in suburbia. Very annoying.Today I was under the Jeep and checked out the lines to and from the tank, as well as the filler and breather. There was no obvious seepage anywhere I could see.It's got me baffled. Any ideas? I'm getting this thing ready for a FNQ trip in winter and I want it right.Cheers,Robert