Default Hard Cold Start - Suspicions Confirmed - Codes for Glow Plugs on my 2010 WH CRD
Hi Team,

So, I bought a 2010 GC CRD two weeks ago. 70K on the clock. Has the classic cold starting problem that I've read so much about. Engine light doesn't stay on or anything. I scanned for codes with my OBD2 scanner and nothing came up (or so I thought). I used a different app and codes P0671, 0675, 0672 and 0676 (Cylinder "X" Glo Plug - Circuit Malfunction) were showing has having come up at some stage previously. Last digit is cylinder number.

My symptoms are cold start (i.e. block is cold) is difficult (takes 4-5 seconds at WORST of cranking to start). After that it starts normally until the engine cools down (overnight/long cool day). Car drives perfectly normal other than this. I'm in Perth so winter doesn't get that cold but does get into the single digits.

After reading a tip on another forum, I have had limited success with the turn the key back and forth 3 times to get the glow plug icon to come on 3 times in order to better heat the glow plugs. I don't know if this is technically accurate and this may be this is a coincidence but it does generally seem to help.

I've just purchased the glow plugs from ebay. I shall put them in when they arrive and keep you all posted.

http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/6-Bosch-D...IAAOSwEAtZZUWa

There's a fantastic youtube video of glowplug diagnosis here:

This blog here also has some information:
https://conflictedracer.wordpress.co...erokee-diesel/

Hoping this is of use to someone going forward. There's a lot of info out there, purpose of this post was to put it into one place.

One question I do have, I don't get any faults pertaining to the module. I plan on testing it as per youtube video above. I am wondering if it is worth replacing at the same time or perhaps leaving it and seeing how it goes. Doesn't look too hard to replace compared to some of the plugs.

So yes, anyway this has perhaps been done to death but figured putting some useful references in the one spot may help someone else down the track. I'll keep you guys posted, hoping the new plugs fix the problem!

Cheers,
Dave
Buy a blue driver scan tool, it will even tell you what number cyl glow plug is not working. And only approx $140 delivered. www.bluedriver.com
