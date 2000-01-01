2018 Jeep Wrangler JL spotted playing offroad in the sand dunes The videos above and below, among other things, highlight some of the reasons why it's so terribly difficult for Jeep to introduce a new Wrangler.



Needless to say, the ute has got to work offroad. Not only that, but the engineers need to make sure the vehicle is at least semi-content on the road and in the emissions and safety labs, and they have to make sure it pleases the diehards by keeping vestigial bits like external hood latches.



Oh, and it can't be priced out of the reach of the average car buyer. That's a tall order. Nevertheless, we're pleased to see that Jeep is taking its offroad testing seriously. These videos were reportedly shot at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes near Lake Michigan.



You'll see some splashing through puddles, some steady-state medium-speed cruising, and even some Hazzard-style fishtailing. And you can rest assured that the Toledoans at Jeep have been busy testing their latest Wrangler in other off-road scenarios, like rock crawling at the Rubicon Trail.



These three clips are short, and it's difficult to draw conclusions on the suspension action since we can't really tell how flat or bumpy the terrain may be.



Still, they're fun to watch and important to Jeep fans. We expect to see plenty more spy footage of the 2018 Wrangler before its likely debut at the LA Auto Show later this year.



