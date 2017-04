Cheers for the info. Hello I'm Xombie.



I'm here to research for a family car. My partner and myself both have fairly modified lwb suzuki sierras but I'm getting fed up with having to take 2 vehicles when we go camping with the kids.

My background is with toyota's but the buy in price is getting harder to swallow.

So thanks for the info and if I end up in a Jeep you will see me around.

Btw if you see a white suzuki tray back with the license plates Xombie getting round W.A. give us a wave.



Cheers. Hello I'm Xombie.I'm here to research for a family car. My partner and myself both have fairly modified lwb suzuki sierras but I'm getting fed up with having to take 2 vehicles when we go camping with the kids.My background is with toyota's but the buy in price is getting harder to swallow.So thanks for the info and if I end up in a Jeep you will see me around.Btw if you see a white suzuki tray back with the license plates Xombie getting round W.A. give us a wave.Cheers.