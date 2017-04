Another lawsuit filed over shifter used in Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep models Good product design is easy to overlook. When a product is truly well crafted, the design becomes invisible because it's so intuitive. We think, "Well, of course it looks like that. How could it look any other way?" On the other hand, bad design--or sometimes, a radical redesign--can often overshadow the product itself. For example: 1. When a...











Read More...



Good product design is easy to overlook. When a product is truly well crafted, the design becomes invisible because it's so intuitive. We think, "Well, of course it looks like that. How could it look any other way?" On the other hand, bad design--or sometimes, a radical redesign--can often overshadow the product itself. For example: 1. When a...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com