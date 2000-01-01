Hey everybody I know this topic has been covered to death but I can't find the specific info I'm after. I'm looking to upgrade my lift and am currently stuck between the 2.5 Rubicon Express coils http://www.doubleblackoffroad.com/je...---No-Sho.aspx
And the teraflex 2.5" coil lift
http://www.sbroffroad.com.au/Suspens...-Inch-Lift-Kit
.
The reason I'm looking at these 2 kits is because is because they are basic as I'm really looking to only change to coils and rear trackbar bracket on my current setup. Currently I'm running the 2" RE spacer lift with OME shocks and synergy adjustable LCAs. fox steering dampener relocated on top and DBOR disconnects yet to be fitted. Can anyone running these kits give me some feed back on how much lift you received. The pics on the internet I have seen look like the Rubicon Express gives a more lift. What's the ride quality like and would you buy it again?
The next stage of my build is going to include smittybilt rear bar and tyre carrier. I already have the ARB front bar but I will be adding a winch and dual batteries so the stock coils and spacers just won't cut it anymore.
Oh yeah I will probably be adding the teraflex front trackbar and speed bump stops