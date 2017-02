JKU Wheels & Tyres 4 Sale Asking Price: $700 ono To Suit: JK Wrangler Size: Wheels 17 x 7.5 Tyres 245 x 75 r17 Goodyear Wrangler Condition: Used, in good condition Location: Singleton NSW Wheels and tyres are off my 2016 JKU, wheels are OEM with no damage and tyres are Goodyear wranglers, only 13000kms on the tyres with at least 80-90% tread and spare has 100% tread, I am asking $700 ono. Due to size of items, pick up only.



Regards



Wabofi Wheels and tyres are off my 2016 JKU, wheels are OEM with no damage and tyres are Goodyear wranglers, only 13000kms on the tyres with at least 80-90% tread and spare has 100% tread, I am asking $700 ono. Due to size of items, pick up only.RegardsWabofi