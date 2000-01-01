Pair of rear lights.
In good working condition. Bulbs included.
$50 each or $85 for both
Limited steering wheel.
Clean and tight. All control buttons front and rear included.
$75
Steering wheel air bag from later WG model. The one with two wires.
$70
Cluster with white gauges from V8. Connected and tested. Everything seems to be working fine. The front lens has some minor scratches. 183K on the cluster.
$90
I will try to get better pictures later.
Rear roll out privacy shade.
$30
Late model radio units. May have some minor cosmetic imperfections, but fully functional units.
The second unit has fade and balance plastics cracked. Could use some gluing or replacement.
$40 each
Top console.
This one works well as an upgrade for Cherokees.
$50
