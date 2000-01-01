WG/WJ parts in Brisbane. Asking Price: Vary. Condition: All used. Location: North side of Brisbane. Pair of rear lights.



In good working condition. Bulbs included.



$50 each or $85 for both







-----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Limited steering wheel.



Clean and tight. All control buttons front and rear included.



$75

















--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Steering wheel air bag from later WG model. The one with two wires.



$70











--------------------------------------------------------------------------



Cluster with white gauges from V8. Connected and tested. Everything seems to be working fine. The front lens has some minor scratches. 183K on the cluster.



$90



I will try to get better pictures later.







------------------------------------------



Rear roll out privacy shade.



$30







----------------------------------------------------------------------



Late model radio units. May have some minor cosmetic imperfections, but fully functional units.



The second unit has fade and balance plastics cracked. Could use some gluing or replacement.



$40 each





















----------------------------------------------------



Top console.



This one works well as an upgrade for Cherokees.



$50













