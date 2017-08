2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk first drive: the most expensive, violent Hellcat y Approach the 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and few external cues give away that this isn’t a normal Grand Cherokee SRT. The front fog lights are missing to allow more air to feed air-to-oil intercoolers, the quad-tipped exhaust features a shiny black chrome finish, Trackhawk specific wheels fill the wheel wells, and two Supercharged badges...











Read More...



Approach the 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and few external cues give away that this isn’t a normal Grand Cherokee SRT. The front fog lights are missing to allow more air to feed air-to-oil intercoolers, the quad-tipped exhaust features a shiny black chrome finish, Trackhawk specific wheels fill the wheel wells, and two Supercharged badges...

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com