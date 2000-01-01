 Rough idle when warm - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 48 Minutes Ago
shadz's Avatar
shadz  shadz is online now
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Melb
Posts: 201
Default Rough idle when warm
All

Having searched the forum for similar threads, a number of different suggestions were made for a number of different rough idle symptoms.

When my 99 XJ is warm and stopped at the lights, it intermittently idles noticeably rough. When it's cold, and started at home it idles perfectly.

Have cleaned the IAC, no difference made. Checked for vacuum leaks, none.

I'm considering replacing coil pack and potentially the o2 sensor but unsure this is the correct path.

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

Cheers.
Just Empty Every Pocket

  #2  
Old 33 Minutes Ago
bjm  bjm is online now
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: yamba 2464 nsw
Posts: 453
Default
My 99 used to idle rough when hot. Found the throttle body base was distorted, sucking in air ,filed the base flat ,new oring,as it had a spacer then ok
  #3  
Old 22 Minutes Ago
shadz's Avatar
shadz  shadz is online now
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Melb
Posts: 201
Default
I am yet to take the TB off for a clean, thinking I just might and also check the TB is sitting flush, ta.
Just Empty Every Pocket
