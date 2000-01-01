Rough idle when warm All



Having searched the forum for similar threads, a number of different suggestions were made for a number of different rough idle symptoms.



When my 99 XJ is warm and stopped at the lights, it intermittently idles noticeably rough. When it's cold, and started at home it idles perfectly.



Have cleaned the IAC, no difference made. Checked for vacuum leaks, none.



I'm considering replacing coil pack and potentially the o2 sensor but unsure this is the correct path.



Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.



