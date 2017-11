Immobilised Jeep 2012 diesel Grand Cherokee I have a car that will not start with the key fob in the ignition. The car has power, lights, windows, radio etc. but the starter will not turn over.



The car has been towed to an NRMA centre and the diagnosis is a software failure in the immobiliser unit. They are looking for a replacement sentry module. That was two weeks ago. Any advice or options to resolve this would be greatly appreciated! I have a car that will not start with the key fob in the ignition. The car has power, lights, windows, radio etc. but the starter will not turn over.The car has been towed to an NRMA centre and the diagnosis is a software failure in the immobiliser unit. They are looking for a replacement sentry module. That was two weeks ago. Any advice or options to resolve this would be greatly appreciated!