Front Dana 44 weld on track bar bracket Does anyone know of a front Dana 44 track bar replacement bracket that can be welded on?



I know of several weld on units but they are all for LHD and the only units I can find to suit RHD are bolt on.



My factory bracket snapped off on Christmas day, (Merry Christmas!).



At the moment I'm looking at getting the factory bracket welded back on with extra support, as well as possibly welding on the Synergy track bar relocation bracket that is designed to be bolted on.



